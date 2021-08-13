Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.91. 7,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $848.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

