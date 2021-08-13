Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.51 Million

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce $62.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the highest is $63.01 million. HealthStream posted sales of $60.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a PE ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

