Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). scPharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 609,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market cap of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

