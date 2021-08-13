Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 756.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,852. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

