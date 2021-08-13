Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,788. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 59,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

