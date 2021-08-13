Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $374.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $307.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

RCM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,524. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

