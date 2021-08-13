Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $799.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.70 million to $825.30 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $918.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,803 shares of company stock worth $28,776,464. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $82,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after acquiring an additional 855,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.