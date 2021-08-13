Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report sales of $93.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $386.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $428.53 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,884. Livent has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -286.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

