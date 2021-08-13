Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) to Sell

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARLO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

