Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

