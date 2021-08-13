Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

