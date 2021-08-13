Zacks Investment Research Lowers AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $350.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.08. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 150,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.