Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. Research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

