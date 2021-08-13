Zacks Investment Research Lowers Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.