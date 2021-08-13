Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Hold

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,503. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

