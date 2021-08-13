Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $465.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.