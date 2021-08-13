Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on UEIC. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $675.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

