Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $18,409,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

