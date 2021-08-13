Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cango has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

