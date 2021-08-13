Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to “Buy”

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

