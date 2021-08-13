Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Buy

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSAAY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

