Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $233,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

