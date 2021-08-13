ZB Token Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $151.78 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

