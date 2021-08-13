Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $572.80

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $572.80 and last traded at $570.48, with a volume of 3421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $567.11.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.