Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,195. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,640.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.