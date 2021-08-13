Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Cap Achieves $990,778.43

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $1,022.73 or 0.02207501 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $990,778.43 and approximately $2,207.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.00896239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00115579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.