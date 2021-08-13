Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 219,259 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $29.54. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,031. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

