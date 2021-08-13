Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Eaton by 153.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Eaton by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

ETN stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.30. 4,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

