Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,853 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The company has a market cap of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

