Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 79,359 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,359 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

GTLS stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.17. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,338. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

