Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $40.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,424. The company has a market cap of $767.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.