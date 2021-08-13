Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 475 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 475 price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 465 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 432.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

