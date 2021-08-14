$0.08 EPS Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 56.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 45.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 96.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

