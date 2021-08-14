$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 185,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,873. The company has a market capitalization of $648.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.