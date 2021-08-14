$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

