$0.11 EPS Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 19.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. 226,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,061. The company has a market cap of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 328,753 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $8,847,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

