-$0.11 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 41,195 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $42,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.