$0.22 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

PLAB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.