$0.51 EPS Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

