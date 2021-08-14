$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

