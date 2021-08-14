$0.69 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

