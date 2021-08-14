$0.85 EPS Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

