$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 334,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 314,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $76.92. 777,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,135. Hologic has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.08.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

