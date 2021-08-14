$1.16 EPS Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 271,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,553. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

