$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. M&T Bank also posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. 441,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,416. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

