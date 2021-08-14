$107.64 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $107.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $430.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 226,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 882.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

