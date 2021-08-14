1,135 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $573,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7,336.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PALL opened at $246.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $198.56 and a twelve month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

