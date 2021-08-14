13,853 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIQU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

