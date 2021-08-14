1,437 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

