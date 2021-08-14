147,035 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 147,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

